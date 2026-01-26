WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is no stranger to stirring strong reactions, whether it is inside a wrestling ring, behind a microphone, or on social media. This time, the outspoken veteran turned his attention away from suplexes and storylines and straight into the heart of pop culture discourse.

In a brief but emphatic post on X, Bully Ray weighed in on a debate that has divided fans for decades: which Star Wars film truly stands above the rest. His answer left little room for interpretation.

“Rogue One is the best Star Wars movie.

Yes…even better than Empire.

End. Of. Story.”

By elevating Rogue One: A Star Wars Story above Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, Bully Ray challenged what many fans consider sacred ground within the franchise. “Empire” has long been viewed as the gold standard of the saga, praised for its darker tone, iconic reveals, and lasting cultural impact. Rogue One, meanwhile, has earned acclaim for its grounded war movie approach, moral ambiguity, and emotional finale, particularly among longtime fans who value connective storytelling.

The comment quickly gained traction, drawing reactions from wrestling fans and Star Wars loyalists alike. Some applauded the take, arguing Rogue One captures the grit and sacrifice at the core of the Rebel Alliance. Others pushed back hard, defending Empire’s legacy as untouchable. The exchange felt familiar to anyone who has followed Bully Ray’s career, where firm opinions are rarely softened for consensus.

Moments like this underscore how wrestling personalities often carry their larger-than-life presence into broader cultural conversations. When a Hall of Famer with decades of fan engagement speaks definitively, even about a galaxy far, far away, it tends to resonate beyond the ring.

Whether fans agree or not, Bully Ray’s declaration reinforces his reputation as someone unafraid to plant a flag and stand on it. And if nothing else, his take ensured one thing: the Star Wars debate, much like wrestling fandom itself, remains as passionate and divided as ever.