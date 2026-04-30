Bully Ray thinks one recently released WWE Superstar should be snatched up by All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, the pro wrestling legend addressed the recent mass WWE releases, and how one name stands out to him as someone that Tony Khan and AEW should sign as soon as possible.

Zoey Stark.

“If you’re Tony Khan, and you invite Zoey Stark in, what’s the first thing you allow her to do,” Ray said. “Here you go sister, here’s a microphone, you’ve got five minutes.”

Ray continued, “Go tell your story, go make people love you, and if you tell your real story, not only will they love you for your determination, and your passion, and your drive, but they will hate the WWE for letting you go. It’s right there on a silver platter for Tony. You don’t have to do any work. Wait 90 days, sign the girl to a contract, end of story. And Zoey is good in the ring, she’d be good for your women’s division.”