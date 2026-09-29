Bully Ray liked the way Oba Femi returned to WWE Raw because he ran to the ring like somebody needed saving. The Hall of Famer called Femi’s rescue of Je’Von Evans against The Vision one of the most effective run-ins he has seen in a long time.

Bully and Dave LaGreca discussed the September 21 segment on Busted Open. Femi interrupted The Vision’s attack on Evans, fought through the group and eventually sent Evans onto its members at ringside.

What’s the very first thing you saw Oba Femi do when he came out to save Je’Von Evans? Sprint to the ring because he was doing an actual run-in. He was sprinting with purpose because he wanted to save young Je’Von, who he used to hang, clang and bang with in NXT just about a year ago, from a bunch of cats that he hates. It makes perfect sense. He’s running in to make a save.

For Bully, the pace of the entrance was only the start. He pointed to Femi’s punches, forearms and running uppercuts as the right response to an attack, with the chair shot arriving after Femi had already cleared the ring.

Where did the physicality lie with Oba Femi? In his fists. In his aggression throwing punches, throwing forearms, throwing clotheslines, back elbows and, more importantly, the running uppercuts. Nothing was spotty. It’s not, “I’m going to come in, duck the line, hit the ropes, leapfrog and then I’m going to do something to you.” Because by that time, you’ve lost the people and the run-in no longer becomes what a run-in is supposed to be. It’s supposed to be about physicality and violence. And that’s what we got last night from Oba.

Bully said a wrestler making a save can lose the crowd’s initial reaction by pausing for a sequence of moves before confronting the attackers. He used his own Dudley Boyz run-ins as an example of saving the signature move for the end rather than opening with it.

When a wrestler comes out to make a save and do a run-in, you hear the people go crazy, right? Because, yay, here’s a babyface coming to save the day. The babyface slides in, stands up. The minute something happens that’s not immediate physicality, so let’s say the babyface stands up and then here comes the heel and then the babyface ducks out of the way, in that moment in time, just that duck alone, you lose the people by 50%. Why would you ever want to lose the people by even 1%? Slide in, stand up, drop people. And that’s what Oba did, and that’s why he had all of the people for the entire segment.

His verdict also covered the wrestlers around Femi. Bully credited the heels for feeding the comeback and singled out Logan Paul’s reaction when Femi stopped him from using a chair.

Everybody involved in that segment did their job. The heels bumped and fed the babyface. Logan Paul did a tremendous job of selling shit-his-pants fear when Oba looked down at him, which is exactly what a heel in that moment is supposed to do when you have a man the size of Oba who just stepped on your steel chair and is looking at you like he’s going to eat you. Everybody bumped and fed for him. He finishes it off with the chair shot because that’s the icing on top. That’s the exclamation point. … Not one mistake in that entire segment. Not one hole in that entire segment. … That was the most effective run-in I have seen in a long time in wrestling.

Femi’s return and his confrontation with The Vision were also covered in WrestlingHeadlines.com’s Raw follow-up. Bully’s assessment focused on how the wrestlers put the save together.

Source: Busted Open Podcast, “Reaction to Oba Femi Return on Monday Night Raw”.