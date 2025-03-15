This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured high praise from WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, as the wrestling legend shared his thoughts on two of AEW’s top talents—MJF and Hangman Page. Ray, also known to fans as Bubba Ray Dudley, applauded the skills and contributions of both wrestlers during the broadcast.

AEW World Champion MJF took part in a backstage segment alongside Hangman Page. The interaction built anticipation for future developments, showcasing the ongoing tension and rivalry between two of the company’s most prominent stars.

Bully Ray’s recognition of MJF and Page highlights the respect both athletes have garnered not only from AEW fans but also from veterans of the wrestling industry. With praise coming from a legend of Ray’s stature, MJF and Page continue to shine as leading figures in professional wrestling.

However, Bully’s praise takes a sharp left turn when he adds that both men should go to WWE to learn how to do their crafts correctly. Bully has a tendency to add snark to his tweets.