During an appearance on Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, Bully Ray told a hilarious story of how Spike Dudley once asked Vince McMahon for pot. Here’s what he had to say:

Me, Shane, [Tommy] Dreamer, and Spike – This is when Shane was on the road with us. We’re probably driving at three in the morning, have no business being on the road but we were. Shane looks over at me and he goes, ‘Come on, let’s call Pop.’ I’m like, ‘Horrible idea. Do not.’ He’s like, ‘No, no, come on, let’s call him.’ I’m like, ‘He’s probably sleeping. He’s like, ‘He never sleeps.’ Before I could say anything else, he’s dialling the phone, and he’s like, ‘Pop, yeah, yeah, no, no, Bubba wants to talk to you,’ and he hands me the phone. [I nervously say] ‘Vince.’ He’s like, ‘Why are you corrupting my son, Bubba?’ I was like, ‘You know it’s the other way around.’ [Vince replies] ‘Ha ha ha. Don’t do anything stupid, and make sure you get home safe.’ I hand it back to Shane and Shane goes, ‘Hey Spike, you want to say hello to Vince?’ Spike doesn’t think Vince is on the phone. Spike takes the phone, he goes, ‘Hey, Vinny, you got any good pot?’ [After hearing Vince reply] Spike threw the phone at the windshield. Shane’s phone exploded. Spike was terrified. The next day of TV, he did everything he possibly could to avoid Vince.

Credit: Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw. H/T 411Mania.