During his appearance on Pro Wrestling 4 Life, Bully Ray spoke on the enthusiasm of the AEW fanbase. Here’s what he had to say:

AEW has the energy and the enthusiasm of the pro-wrestling fanbase. Because they are giving fans everything that these fans feel that they are not getting from the WWE. When you look back in history and you go ‘Okay this worked, and this worked, and this worked. Why don’t we just try to repackage it and do it again? What I’m seeing is Tony Khan and AEW have looked back and said ‘Okay, this worked in ECW, this worked in the Attitude Era, this worked in WCW. I’m gonna put it all together in a big bowl, call it AEW and I’m gonna pour it out there for the wrestling fans to enjoy.

Credit: New York Post.