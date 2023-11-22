The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio) Drew McIntyre & JD McDonagh vs. Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton in a Men’s WarGames match is expected to headline this Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series PLE.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on the match and despite countless reports stating CM Punk is not returning to WWE, the WWE Hall of Famer pitched a fantasy scenario.

“Now that we know Randy is the fifth guy, do you think that stops people from chanting CM Punk? They could have the best of both worlds right now if Punk is involved,” he said. “I’ll create a scenario for you, if you want to talk about grabbing people’s attention … you do the War Games, babyfaces go over, babyfaces are hands raised and out of nowhere, [Orton hits the] RKO on Cody and ‘holy s**t, what just happened’ and everyone is in complete shock –- and then hit ‘Cult of Personality.’ Punk comes out on the stage, go off the air.”

