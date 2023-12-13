Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics, including the current landscape of WWE.

The WWE Hall of Famer pointed out that WWE has a balanced roster starting with the creation of attractions with its stars, such as Undisputed WWE Universal Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

“The WWE is doing now what they haven’t done in a long, long time and I’m going to venture to say as far back as the Attitude Era,” Ray said. “They finally have multiple tiers to their talent. For the longest time, it was your couple of main eventers and then the drop off was significant.” “Now, we have main eventers, co-main eventers,” Ray explained. “We have attractions. We have great tags. The roster is very balanced and the card is very balanced, which they haven’t had in a long time.”

