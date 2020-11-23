WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about last night’s Survivor Series main event between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, where the former Dudley Boy praised both men for giving the pay per view a big fight feel, and telling a story that is severely lacking in pro-wrestling today. Highlights are below.

Says that the match had a big fight feel and felt real:

Drew and Roman [was the] match of the night. We had a big fight feel last night. We had both of the WWE champions in there, two big men in there. Two men that look like a pro wrestler should look like. Two men who went in there and laid their stuff in. It felt like a fight … I knew I wasn’t watching two guys going through the motions. They had a will, a desire and a passion to win.

How the match was filled with drama:

At the end when Roman had the choke on after the nut shot and the interference from [Jey Uso] … when Drew got to one leg I was like, ‘Wow. Is he going to make it out of this?’ Right when I’m saying, ‘Wow,’ and my emotion came up, boom it got shut right back down. Just that little fluctuation in emotion right there is what takes you on a great night. What they gave you last night in that match between those two hoss champions was drama. That is a word that is seriously lacking in pro wrestling today.

You can listen to Bully’s full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)