WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained how he liked what he described as the “evolution” of Oba Femi on “WWE Raw” following his loss to Brock Lesnar.

Femi has been a hot topic on “Busted Open Radio,” and Bully Ray provided his insights on “The Ruler,” who he said appeared to undergo notable development during the episode.

Oba, when he first came out last night, looked like a defeated man, because he was a defeated man.

Ray observed Femi’s transformation throughout the segment, noting his initial lack of energy as he sold the effects of the match with Lesnar.

But, by the end of the segment, Oba looked like he was ready to win the King of the Ring and he looked like he was ready for Brock Lesnar whenever Brock shows up again.

Bully Ray highlighted the physicality Femi demonstrated as he faced off against Solo Sikoa, Carmelo Hayes, Penta, and Talla Tonga.

Go right into the physicality last night… We see Oba shotput Solo Sikoa and then pop him up for the powerbomb and beat him.

Ray emphasized the significance of Femi’s promo afterward, pointing out the stark contrast between the beginning and the end of the segment.

Because, I saw a dejected Oba Femi coming to the ring last night, a not-so-ready Oba Femi, but by the end of the segment, I’m like, ‘This guy’s back on track.’

Bully Ray’s analysis demonstrates the depth of storytelling and character development in WWE programming.

H/T: www.wrestlinginc.com for the transcript