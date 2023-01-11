Bully Ray is ready to capture the world title in IMPACT Wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Famer and ECW legend recently appeared on the Paltrocast to hype his showdown with Josh Alexander at Hard To Kill, as well as discuss the IMPACT product as a whole, where he even calls it the best wrestling show that no one knows about. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks IMPACT is the best product that people don’t really know about:

I knew that IMPACT and FITE had had a relationship, and I think it’s great because more people get to put more eyes on their product. I honestly think, and I’ve said this on Busted Open, IMPACT Wrestling is the best product out there that people really don’t know about. We give people an opportunity to talk about IMPACT Wrestling on Busted Open, and in the past three to four months, they’ve wanted to talk about it more than ever before. IMPACT is going a great job. Listen, I might have my problems with Scott D’Amore and Tommy Dreamer and Josh Alexander. But the company as a whole I think is doing a fantastic job.

On the IMPACT locker room:

The locker room is what impresses me the most. Very, very aggressive, hard-working locker room of men and women who are going out there and really trying to carve out their spot, find the spotlight, get themselves over, earn themselves opportunities at gold, earn themselves opportunities at more lucrative contracts.

Says he is not there to pass any torches:

I’m not here to pass down a torch. I’m here to grab Josh Alexander’s gold. I’m not a fan of that whole passing down the torch. If you can take the torch, then take the torch. But if you can’t, **** you.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)