Ethan Page closing out WWE NXT’s final broadcast of 2025 with a successful title defense should have been a routine win, but the aftermath has sparked debate about what the result meant beyond WWE’s bubble.

Page retained the NXT North American Championship by pinning Moose, a cornerstone of TNA Wrestling, in decisive fashion. On Busted Open After Dark, Bully Ray made it clear his issue wasn’t Moose taking a loss; it was how the loss was presented. Ray questioned the decision to have a physically dominant, top-tier TNA star fall clean to a heel character whose persona is built around shortcuts and arrogance.

From Ray’s perspective, the timing made the decision even more puzzling. With TNA preparing for a major transition to live television on AMC, he argued that Moose should have been protected as one of the company’s most imposing and recognizable figures. Ray suggested that small adjustments such as Page cheating to win, or Moose standing tall after a post-match confrontation could have preserved Page’s momentum without undercutting Moose’s credibility heading into a critical period for TNA.

Moose’s résumé speaks for itself. A former TNA World Champion and X-Division Champion, he remains a central figure within The System and a key piece of TNA’s presentation moving forward. While Page walked away with his title intact, Ray’s criticism underscores a broader concern about inter-promotional booking: when worlds collide, the finish doesn’t just decide a winner, it sends a message about hierarchy, leverage, and long-term perception.

What Fans Should Know

Inter-promotional matches are never just about who wins, they’re about what each company communicates to its audience. Historically, when WWE has worked with outside promotions, finishes are carefully engineered to protect perceived power structures. A clean loss, especially to a heel, sends a stronger signal than a controversial one. Bully Ray’s criticism taps into that long-standing booking reality: Moose didn’t just lose a match, he temporarily lost leverage as a top-tier representative of TNA at a moment when the company is trying to reassert its relevance on a bigger stage.

For fans, the value in understanding this moment is recognizing how optics shape momentum. Wrestling storytelling is cumulative, and presentation matters as much as results. Moose losing clean isn’t career-ending, but it does narrow the margin for error heading into TNA’s AMC debut, where perception will matter as much as performance. This isn’t about brand warfare or loyalty; it’s about understanding how finishes condition audiences to see who matters. Watching how TNA rebuilds Moose’s aura from here will say more about their long-term confidence in him than this single loss ever could.