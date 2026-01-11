Kazuchika Okada arrived in All Elite Wrestling with enormous expectations. After years as the defining face of New Japan Pro Wrestling and a modern standard-bearer for main-event wrestling, his move to AEW in 2024 was framed as a landmark signing. On paper, his résumé in the company is impressive, highlighted by an extended Continental Championship reign and his place in AEW history as the first Unified Champion. Despite those accomplishments, not everyone believes the presentation has matched the prestige of his reputation.

Speaking from a veteran’s perspective, Bully Ray has questioned whether Okada’s AEW run has truly capitalized on what made him special in Japan. In his view, Okada’s character work and storytelling in AEW have felt thin, relying too heavily on in-ring output without meaningful narrative depth. As Ray bluntly put it, “The only thing that I find entertaining about Okada in AEW is the random dropping of the word ‘b***h,’” a remark that underscored his belief that the performance has leaned on surface-level traits rather than fully formed storytelling.

Ray’s broader criticism centers on philosophy, not talent. He has consistently emphasized that elite wrestling ability alone is not enough to thrive in a television-driven environment like AEW or WWE, where character arcs and long-term stories matter just as much as match quality. From that standpoint, Ray argues that Okada’s strengths naturally align with the NJPW system, where in-ring excellence is often the primary vehicle for storytelling. Until AEW places Okada into angles that extend beyond “great matches,” Ray believes the former Rainmaker may never feel as essential to the product as his legacy suggests he should.