Bully Ray shared his opinion on Aces & Eights during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

It was a biker wrestling faction at a time when FX’s “Sons Of Anarchy” was popular:

“I was never a fan of Sons of Anarchy. I never really watched it. I heard about it because it was so popular. The boys would be talking about it and it was out there in mainstream media. I was never into the whole biker thing. It’s not my thing. I know Eric was and a lot of the guys liked to ride,” Bully Ray said.

“I’ll never forget where I was standing when Eric approached me backstage at TNA when we used to record at Universal. Me and Eric had been establishing more of a relationship since he had taken over creative. I was doing the Bully thing, but I was doing my version of Bully, and not what was about to be presented to me. Eric said to me, ‘Did you ever see yourself as the leader of a motorcycle group?’ In my head, I’m like, ‘This is the worst fu**ing idea that’s ever been told to me.’”

Bully continued, “I’m not into the motorcycle thing. Just thoughts of like The Undertaker’s motorcycle gang group or any other motorcycle gang group that had ever been in pro wrestling comes to mind and I was like, no this is not what I want to do. This is not my vision of Bully Ray. But if the booker is coming up to you with a plan, you know he’s pulling you aside for a reason. I think my exact line is, ‘If you think that’s the best utilization of the character Bully Ray, I’m on board.’”