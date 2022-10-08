Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray made his surprise return to Impact Wrestling at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view on Friday night, receiving a big pop from the crowd before winning the 20-person Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match to earn a future title shot of his choosing.

Going into the pay-per-view, Impact had 15 participants announced for the match – PCO, Rich Swann, Gisele Shaw, Heath, Moose, Steve Maclin, Bhupinder Gujjar, Bobby Fish, Joe Hendry, Johnny Swinger, Savannah Evans, Tasha Steelz, Eric Young, Killer Kelly, and Sami Callihan. The 5 surprise entrants were Bully, the returning Taylor Wilde, the returning Tommy Dreamer (who inducted Raven into the Impact Hall of Fame on the pre-show), Rhino making his return from injury, and Matt Cardona, who was also making his return to Impact.

The Gauntlet started with Young and the returning Hendry. The final four competitors were Bully, Fish, Maclin and Swann. Ray was triple-teamed, while Swann and Fish were eliminated shortly after that. Maclin and Bully worked the singles match for a few more minutes until Ray got the pin with a Bully Bomb.

Ray earned a future title shot of his choosing, at any time and any place, with the win. The wrestling legend later made clear which champion he has his eye on. The 51 year old Bully cut a post-match promo, seen below, where he said the Call Your Shot trophy is the first step in becoming a three-time Impact World Champion.

The Bound For Glory main event saw Impact World Champion Josh Alexander retain his title over Honor No More leader Eddie Edwards. After the match, Honor No More rushed the ring to attack Alexander. Swann and Heath tried to make the save but they were also taken out. Honor No More went to put Alexander through a table but Bully’s music hit, and out he came to make the save.

Bully and Alexander then teamed up to clean house, but Alexander turned back around to see Bully facing him while holding the Impact World Title. Bound For Glory went off the air with Alexander taking his title back, while Ray warned him that he will be his toughest challenger yet.

Impact released footage of what happened when Bound For Glory hit the air, as seen below. Bully and Alexander faced off until Impact World Tag Team Champion Mike Bennett stumbled back into the ring. The segment ended with Bully and Alexander putting Bennett through a table.

Impact has not announced when Bully vs. Alexander will take place as of this writing. Bound For Glory marked Bully’s first Impact match since October 2014 at Bound For Glory, where Team 3D was also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

It was announced after the pay-per-view that Bully and Dreamer will face The Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and Ace Austin at the post-Bound For Glory TV tapings held later tonight in Albany, NY.

