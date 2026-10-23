Bully Ray believes Roman Reigns’ return to the closing segment of Raw worked because WWE first convinced viewers he had left the building. Reviewing the October 19 episode on Busted Open, he praised the patience behind the Bloodline and 946 confrontation and the reactions that sold Reigns’ arrival.

“Roman didn’t have to sprint to the ring because when he came out through that curtain, 946 was frozen. It’s not like Roman’s music hit and they were like, ‘Oh, we better get a couple of more shots in before he gets here.’”

Ray singled out Royce Keys’ facial expression as a detail that made the surprise entrance more effective.

“Our faces is where we make our money. Our action in our face, our reaction in our face, how we tell a story with our eyes, how we use everything on our face. Go back and watch Royce Keys’ reaction.”

Ray also credited both groups for letting the crowd react before the fight began, arguing that the pacing helped put 946 on equal footing with the established Bloodline stars. Did the closing brawl make 946 feel like a bigger threat? Share your take in the comments.

If you use any of these quotes, please credit Tim Rose and WrestlingHeadlines.com with a link back, and tag Busted Open Podcast