Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca see Sami Zayn’s latest WWE title run as a heel story that has already changed the crowd’s reaction to him. They also praised the way Zayn used Johnny Gargano’s hopes for a championship match to protect himself on SmackDown.

The Busted Open hosts discussed Zayn’s September 18 SmackDown appearance in a video published September 24. LaGreca contrasted the cheers for Zayn’s first title win earlier in the summer with the boos he heard after Zayn regained the championship in September.

At the beginning of the summer, we see Sami Zayn win the championship and gets cheered, and it’s a feel-good moment even though Sami Zayn is a heel. Then, in early September, Sami Zayn wins it for a second time and he gets booed out of the building. This is a great job by the WWE because they don’t want you cheering for Sami Zayn and calling it a feel-good moment. He’s a heel. But what Sami Zayn has been able to do is get the nation and to get the WWE Universe to absolutely hate him. … All you have to do is listen to the beginning of SmackDown on Friday night and you could tell it’s working because Sami Zayn got booed out of the building on Friday night.

Bully linked that change to Zayn’s ability to make different roles work, from his time alongside The Bloodline to his current championship run. He said the crowd’s feelings about a wrestler can shift sharply when a familiar favorite becomes the antagonist.

The greatest bad guys in the world were loved first. The most hated bad guys were loved good guys. The most loved good guys were hated bad guys. And that’s where that fine line comes in. People don’t like Sami Zayn right now. And we have year after year given Sami his props. We gave it to him just last week when he was on the show with us. Sami finds a way to make everything that he’s doing work, whether he is the WWE world champion as he is right now or whether he’s getting plugged into a storyline in which he almost stole the show every single time he was out there with the Bloodline.

The hosts then turned to Zayn’s dealings with Gargano, who believed helping Zayn would put him first in line for a title opportunity. WrestlingHeadlines’ SmackDown results detail their opening exchange and Gargano’s later involvement in Zayn’s defense against Kevin Owens.

How about when I asked him the other day, “Promise?” And the first words out of his mouth, he’s like, “Ah, did I really say promise?” And the backpedal started right here on Busted Open. … I love it when things make sense, like they did on Friday night, when it comes to the utilization of the general manager. … Wrestlers can’t just make matches. This is where the GM needs to get involved, and they’ve done a great job with Aldis and Pearce along the way. … Sami was able to pass the heat and go, “Yeah, Johnny, I wanted to, but he’s the guy that made the matches.” What a chicken backpedal that was. But it’s true.

LaGreca pointed to Zayn’s backstage conversation with Gargano and Candice LeRae as the payoff. Gargano’s path to the title match depended on Zayn remaining champion, giving him a reason to help even after the promised opportunity became less certain.

Johnny, like, I want to give you this opportunity. I’m fighting for you to get this opportunity. But you getting a championship match only happens if I’m champion. Nick Aldis made it clear. You had a championship match two weeks ago and you lost. So the only way you’re getting this championship opportunity is if I’m champion. … You can’t blame Johnny Gargano for wanting to help Sami because Johnny knows, “Hey, the only way I’m getting an opportunity is if Sami’s champion.” Beautiful. I mean, the way Sami played Johnny Gargano like a fiddle was absolutely perfect on Friday night.

Source: Busted Open Podcast, “How WWE Turned Sami Zayn into the Most Hated Champion”.