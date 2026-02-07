Few wrestling moments spark debate like a retirement that does not feel fully settled. AJ Styles passing out to GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble looked definitive on the surface, yet the reaction afterward has suggested something else entirely. Fans are not just asking whether Styles is done in WWE. They are questioning whether his career should really end without one last stop where his legacy was first cemented.

That uncertainty is exactly where Bully Ray planted his flag. On Busted Open Radio, the Hall of Famer pushed back hard against the idea that Styles is finished altogether, especially after comments from Triple H framed the loss as a clear ending. Bully’s issue was not just with the conclusion, but with the idea that Styles’ passion has suddenly disappeared.

For Bully, there is one chapter that feels unresolved. He argued that ignoring it would do a disservice to Styles and to wrestling history itself. “It would be a travesty if you did not, at the very least, see AJ Styles wrestle one last match in TNA at Bound for Glory, and then be inducted into the Hall of Fame,” Bully insisted. “There’s no reason it should not happen. Zero, zilch, none, nada.”

The strength of Bully’s stance is rooted in context. Styles is not just another former WWE champion who passed through TNA. He is the face of that company’s most important era, the performer most closely associated with its credibility on a global scale. From that perspective, a clean break without acknowledgment feels incomplete, regardless of how WWE frames the end of his run.

Bully went further than nostalgia, placing real odds on Styles wrestling again outside WWE. He estimated there is an eighty percent chance Styles has at least one more match elsewhere, repeatedly circling TNA as the destination that makes the most sense. That belief also fueled his skepticism toward Triple H’s comments about Styles’ heart no longer being in it.

“By saying his heart isn’t in it anymore, I’m kind of alluding that maybe they’re concerned AJ is going to go do something else one last time in a different company,” Bully explained. In his view, the messaging feels less like certainty and more like preemptive positioning.

The broader issue extends beyond Styles alone. Wrestling history is filled with careers that ended where business dictated, not where the story felt complete. When legends have unfinished emotional ties to certain promotions, fans tend to measure those careers by more than just their final WWE match.

Styles’ situation highlights the growing tension between corporate endings and personal legacy. As partnerships between promotions become more fluid and fans grow more aware of wrestling history outside WWE, the idea of a single company defining the final chapter feels increasingly outdated. Whether Styles chooses to wrestle again or not, the conversation itself reflects how modern audiences evaluate greatness and closure.