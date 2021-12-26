Bully Ray recently gave high praise to Brock Lesnar as he thinks “The Beast” doesn’t get enough credit and respect that he deserves for what he has accomplished in the pro wrestling business.

Here’s what he said during an episode of Busted Open Radio.

“Just as Roman is going to cave in Paul’s [Heyman] head via what looked to be a one-man Con-Chair-To, the music hits and the place erupted. “Did the place erupt for a babyface? No. Did the place erupt for a heel? No. The place erupted for a superstar. “A superstar that people refuse to give the right amount of respect and props to. You know, Roman has this whole thing, ‘Acknowledge Me,’ as as ‘The Head of The Table.’ If anybody should truly be acknowledged in the wrestling business it’s Brock Lesnar because Brock is so damn good at what he does. “And he’s so smart but a lot of ‘smart’ fans who are actually dumb as the freakin’ day is long don’t get it. Brock is a megastar. Brock is on the same level as Austin and Rock but because Brock had come and gone a little bit, you don’t really see it.”

H/T to SEScoops for the transcript