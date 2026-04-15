Bully Ray is the latest voice to criticize the Undisputed WWE Championship feud between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, calling out what he believes is unnecessary interference in a storyline that fans had been waiting years to see.

When the match was first announced, Rhodes versus Orton was widely viewed as one of the most anticipated bouts at WrestleMania 42 due to their long history. However, the addition of Pat McAfee as Orton’s ally has drawn criticism, especially with reports suggesting the decision came from TKO executive Ari Emanuel rather than WWE creative.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray expressed frustration over how the storyline has played out compared to expectations.

“Listen, going into WrestleMania this year, we are getting some really good stories. I think we get off on this tangent because we’re still p****d off that a beautiful story like Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton got tampered with for no good reason. No good reason.”

While acknowledging that much of the WrestleMania card has come together well, Ray made it clear that this particular feud has not lived up to its potential.

He also questioned why WWE and TKO leadership chose to intervene so heavily in this storyline while leaving others untouched, specifically pointing to the feud between CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

“It’s weird, it’s like ‘Well, why didn’t you mess with Roman and Punk?’ Why’d you leave them alone, but you decided to get all involved in Cody vs Randy? It’s weird.”

According to Ray, that decision could indicate a lack of confidence from executives in the Rhodes versus Orton program as a standalone main event.

“Maybe they didn’t have any confidence in that main event of Randy vs Cody.”

The criticism highlights a growing concern among some fans and analysts about the balance between creative storytelling and corporate influence. While outside involvement can sometimes enhance a storyline, it can also disrupt long-term narratives that audiences have been invested in.

With WrestleMania 42 approaching, the reaction to this feud suggests that expectations remain high for Rhodes and Orton to deliver in the ring. Whether the storyline ultimately pays off may depend on how the final chapters are executed and whether the match itself can recapture the excitement that originally surrounded it.