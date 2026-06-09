Bully Ray praised Cody Rhodes’ response to Gunther’s complaints on SmackDown following their controversial match at Clash in Italy.

After Gunther argued that Cody should never have won because his opponent’s foot was under the rope during the finish, Cody acknowledged the mistake and offered him a rematch. Bully said he liked the approach WWE took with the segment.

“I like it because it’s different.”

Bully noted that Cody did not try to make excuses for what happened and instead agreed with Gunther’s criticism of the finish.

“Wait a minute, wait a minute, wait a minute. You complained on the first one. I agreed with you and I told you you’re right. I gave you another match.”

Bully also believes Cody had an opportunity to remind Gunther of a similar situation from his own past.

“That would have been a perfect thing to bring up to him. Hey, Gunther, remember when?”

Earlier in the discussion, Dave LaGreca pointed out that Cody effectively admitted Gunther was right.

“You’re 100% right. That’s exactly what happened.”

Bully said he enjoys the direction because Gunther’s frustration is rooted in a legitimate grievance rather than a manufactured complaint.

“I kind of like where we’re getting this Gunther where he has these legitimate gripes.”

According to Bully, the storyline works because it gives both characters a reasonable position while creating a rematch that feels earned rather than forced.

“It’s different. It’s not cookie cutter.”