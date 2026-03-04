The controversial line delivered by CM Punk toward Roman Reigns on WWE Raw continues to spark debate, and now veteran wrestler Bully Ray has shared his reaction.

During the closing segment of Raw, Punk referenced Reigns’ late father, Sika, claiming that at WrestleMania 42 he would “bury” Reigns next to him. The remark quickly drew backlash online and prompted criticism from members of the Anoa’i wrestling family.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said the promo between Punk and Reigns had been effective overall but felt the final line shifted the tone in a way that didn’t quite fit.

“The last line for me felt very forced,” Ray said. “Maybe I’ll take back the word forced, it felt like it didn’t belong. It didn’t match the rest of the verbiage of the promo.”

Ray also questioned the logic behind the comment and how it was meant to be interpreted within the storyline.

“I’m going to bury you next to your father,” Ray said. “Are we to believe that CM Punk is going to kill Roman Reigns?”

According to Ray, the remark stood out because it felt disconnected from the rest of the promo exchange between the two stars.

The moment has fueled significant discussion among fans as the rivalry between Punk and Reigns builds toward WrestleMania 42. By referencing Reigns’ family, the feud has moved into more personal territory, which historically has been a common storytelling device in professional wrestling.

Still, reactions to Punk’s line show how thin the line can sometimes be between effective drama and a moment that some viewers feel goes too far.