During an episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray claimed that his longtime tag team partner D-Von Dudley felt that working for ROH was beneath him.

The team split apart as Bully found himself going solo in ROH. Here is what he had to say:

“I’ll never forget the first day I was there. They asked me, ‘Hey man, what do you wanna do?’ I said, ‘I wanna work with The Briscoes.’ That was the big deal for me, I wanted to work with The Briscoes. Me and D-Von when we had left the WWE for the second time actually had a deal in place from Ring of Honor to work with The Briscoes. It was supposed to be The Dudleyz vs. The Briscoes. D-Von felt that Ring of Honor was beneath him. I completely disagreed so we never got Dudleyz vs. Briscoes. I went there and I made sure I got to do something with them because I had a lot of respect for those two guys.”

H/T to SEScoops for the transcription