Bully Ray believes Danhausen is in the perfect place following his recent debut in WWE.

The former AEW star was revealed as the mysterious figure inside a crate that WWE had been teasing for several weeks. The reveal finally happened at WWE Elimination Chamber 2026, ending widespread speculation among fans about who might emerge from the box.

Speaking on Busted Open, Ray said he was genuinely happy to see Danhausen arrive in WWE and believes the company’s entertainment-focused style suits the character.

“When I saw Danhausen come out, I was very happy,” Ray said. “I was happy for Danhausen. I think he’s exactly where he should be.”

Ray noted that he once believed All Elite Wrestling could have been a strong fit for Danhausen as well, though more for his entertainment value than for in-ring competition.

“I really thought AEW would utilize Danhausen to his maximum potential, not as a wrestler, but as an entertainer,” Ray explained. “But I’m loving the fact that Danhausen is in World Wrestling Entertainment — keyword, entertainment.”

One idea that immediately came to Ray’s mind was pairing Danhausen with the comedic antics of R-Truth. He believes the two could produce highly entertaining segments together.

Ray even suggested an appearance alongside Brock Lesnar, referencing Lesnar’s famously humorous interaction with R-Truth years ago. In Ray’s view, Lesnar would likely find Danhausen amusing as well.

“Even Brock Lesnar walks away with a smirk on his face because he’s entertained by Danhausen,” Ray said.

Despite his optimism, Ray also cautioned that Danhausen’s success will depend heavily on how WWE chooses to use him moving forward.

“I pray they don’t put him on the backburner,” Ray said. “I pray that they give him the opportunity to be as entertaining as we have seen him be in the past.”