Bully Ray believes Big Cass deserves the opportunity to establish himself on his own in WWE, but says the company has an obvious option waiting in the wings if things don’t work out.

Cass made his return to WWE on the August 3 episode of Raw, marking his first appearance for the company since his departure in 2018. His former tag team partner Enzo Amore, meanwhile, has also been the subject of speculation regarding a potential WWE return.

Back in May, it was reported that Enzo had stopped accepting certain independent bookings he would normally take, fueling speculation that something could be in the works with WWE. Thus far, however, there has been no confirmation that he is returning to the company.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio (full episode below), Bully Ray discussed the possibility of eventually reuniting the former tag team partners. For now, he wants to see whether Cass can get over on his own.

“I still want Cass to be given more opportunities to get over on his own because if he can, WWE could use one of those traditional big men,” Bully said. “He’s seven feet tall, you can’t teach that. But if it doesn’t work, I always think, in case of emergency, you can break glass and call Enzo in.”

Bully went on to argue that Enzo received a bad rap during his previous WWE run and praised the work he has done to remain relevant since leaving the company.

“I think Enzo got a very, very, very bad rap years ago when that situation happened with him,” he continued. “I think Enzo has done a phenomenal job on his own, grinding, pumping the indies, doing whatever he possibly can to keep his name out there, the use of social media.”

Bully also remains extremely high on Enzo’s abilities on the microphone, going so far as to rank him ahead of nearly WWE’s entire current main roster.

“And as we both know, the guy can talk. And as of right this very moment, where he’s probably either in Asbury Park or in Hoboken, New Jersey, he’s a better talker right now, with only social media exposure, than 99 percent of the guys on the main roster.”

Nic Nemeth, who has shared the ring and appeared on independent shows with Enzo since leaving WWE, agreed that his personality remains one of his biggest strengths. Nemeth said Enzo has a unique ability to rub people the wrong way in a manner that works perfectly for professional wrestling.

“Since my WWE run, I’ve been in the ring with him a few times,” Nemeth said. “I’ve been on shows with him, and it’s like, the dude, not only can he get his catchphrase and things he does, he rubs people the wrong way in a pro wrestling way, in an awesome, awesome way.”

Enzo and Cass were one of WWE’s most popular tag teams after arriving on the main roster in 2016, although they never captured the WWE Tag Team Championship. The team was eventually split in 2017 before both men departed the company the following year.