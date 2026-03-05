While Danhausen’s reveal generated excitement, some fans were disappointed because they had convinced themselves the person inside the crate would be Chris Jericho.

Ray addressed that speculation and argued that WWE never actually hinted that Jericho would be involved.

“The WWE did not do a damn thing other than show you a crate,” Ray said. “Fans built this up entirely too much.”

According to Ray, internet speculation and wrestling news rumors created expectations that WWE never officially promoted.

“In no way, shape, or form did WWE drop any hint on television, on social media — nowhere that this was going to be Chris Jericho,” he said.

Recent reports also suggest that Jericho remains under contract with AEW, despite speculation that his deal may have expired.

For Ray, the situation highlights a common issue in modern wrestling fandom. When speculation spreads online, fans sometimes end up disappointed by reveals that were never promised in the first place.