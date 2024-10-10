During this week’s edition of the “Busted Open After Dark” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on the presentation of Giulia on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Ray says Giulia looked “mint” this week – also known as a 10 out of 10.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Giulia on WWE NXT: “Giulia looked mint tonight. That’s an old school word for you — mint. Mint means 10 out of 10.”

On her look this week: “I loved the simplicity of Giulia’s look. Last week when we were talking about Giulia and her ring gear, I said she looked a little bit busy in her ring gear, like, there was a lot of stuff going. She looked great [last week] but the outfit was busy. Tonight was the opposite of busy [ring gear]. Tonight was simple and in its simplicity, Giulia looked amazing. Giulia made the outfit tonight; the outfit did not make Giulia.”