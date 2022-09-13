On today’s edition of Busted Open Radio WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray would once again be asked about his ongoing rivalry with Matt Cardona, with host Dave LaGreca asking the former multi-time tag champion whether he had any respect for the man formerly known as Zack Ryder. Ray responded back, “None.”

It didn’t take Cardona long to fire back a shot at Ray himself. He writes on Twitter that he’s going to send Ray through a door rather than a table, adding that it would be the only Forbidden Door that Ray could manage to get into. His full tweet reads:

“Tables are so 2000. You can’t even get them at @HomeDepot anymore. I’m going to put @bullyray5150 through a DOOR! He can pretend it’s a forbidden door since no company will let him through that!”

Check out the exchange below.