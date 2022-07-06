On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained why he was not a fan of Liv Morgan’s first promo as SmackDown women’s champion, stating that he believes Morgan was “playing” pro-wrestler rather than being authentic. Check out his full thoughts on the subject below.

Wasn’t a fan of Morgan’s first promo as champion:

“I didn’t think it was a strong promo from her. But I will say this, the people were behind her, at first, but then it started to trail off a bit. I believe she was trying to memorize a promo last night – they’re never going to hand Liv Morgan a microphone and say, ‘Here’s five minutes, go say whatever the hell you want to say.”

Says he feels like she was “playing” a pro-wrestler:

“Unfortunately, when I hear Liv talk last night, I feel like I’m watching somebody who’s playing a pro wrestler as opposed to being a pro wrestler. This whole, ‘We did it guys, if it wasn’t for you guys, you guys got me all the way through,’ it’s uber babyface, chase-the-hug stuff and I understand why they do it. But, I want to see Liv come out there and stand on her own two feet – verbally and physically.”

