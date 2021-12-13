On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about Ring of Honor, stating that more stars of today were created in ROH than any other wrestling company, even ECW. Highlights from Ray’s podcast can be found below.

Says more stars of today were created by ROH than any other company:

Pound-for-pound Ring of Honor has created more stars of today than any other company. We talk about ECW and how ECW changed the landscape of a wrestling business. Very few ECW guys came out of ECW and were considerably more successful than they were in ECW as Ring of Honor. I mean, the list goes on and on. From the Samoa Joes, to the AJ Styles‘, to the Seth Rollins‘, to the CM Punks, yadda yadda.

How ROH was giving fans a true alternative to WWE prior to NXT and AEW:

Star after star after star and that’s why so many other companies, including NXT in its early days, mimicked everything that went on in Ring of Honor because Ring of Honor was truly giving wrestling fans an alternative in-ring style to what they were seeing in the WWE.

