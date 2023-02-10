Bully Ray is a big fan of The Gunns (Austin & Colten) and is excited to see what they do with their AEW tag team title reign.

The Hall of Famer spoke about this topic during the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, where he put over how hard Austin & Colten have been working over the last few years before giving a huge shout-out to their father, fellow Hall of Famer Billy “Daddy Ass” Gunn. Check out Ray’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

On Austin & Colten:

Both of those kids worked really hard. Their dad works very hard to instill the right qualities in them. They both have tons of charisma, they look the part, they act the part, and they work their part. They bump their asses off — I cannot say enough positive things about Colten and Austin Gunn.

On Billy Gunn:

I also cannot say enough great things about Billy Gunn, who looks better than just about anybody else in the business and he’s 117 years old!

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)