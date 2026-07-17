Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca believe WWE may have reached the point where it is time to fully get behind LA Knight.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully and LaGreca discussed a possible direction where Seth Rollins defeats Roman Reigns, becomes World Heavyweight Champion, and then moves into a program with LA Knight.

If we had to predict, it would be Seth Rollins beating Roman Reigns. That means that Seth Rollins is now your World Heavyweight Champion. This is what concerns me with Seth Rollins being your World Heavyweight Champion. I think a lot of fans are going to have that feeling of the same old same old.

Bully said WWE may use Rollins as champion to elevate LA Knight.

I think the WWE would find a way to put Seth Rollins in the ring with LA Knight. And if they do that, Seth Rollins is dead in the water.

LaGreca said he could not disagree, especially after seeing Rollins and Knight interact.

I can’t say I disagree with you, especially with what happened last week. And watching them face to face, head-to-head, mic to mic, I can’t say I disagree with you.

LaGreca said the WWE audience would be firmly behind Knight if he challenged Rollins.

If Seth Rollins wins this championship and his first program or his first match is with LA Knight, the WWE Universe is going to be 100% behind LA Knight. And there’s no doubt in my mind.

LaGreca said WWE may have been testing the reaction to Knight.

If Seth is going to win and defeat Roman and Roman is going to leave, and now it’s going to be LA Knight and Seth and they used last week as a planting of the seed to see how it would go. And then last night was the followup as far as crowd investment. I would not be shocked to see them use Seth Rollins as your champion to get LA Knight over.

Bully said Knight may be in his best position yet if he is chasing Rollins.

I think LA Knight has the best chance of succeeding chasing Seth Rollins. This is the first time, seriously, since LA Knight has been on the main roster where I was like, I can see him having a World Heavyweight Championship around his waist.

Bully said that if Rollins beats Reigns at SummerSlam, Knight should be his first major challenger.

If the scenario goes that way, if Roman Reigns is going away and Seth Rollins wins the championship at SummerSlam, you almost have to have his first program against LA Knight then.

Bully said Knight should also win the six-man tag at SummerSlam.

LA Knight should get the win in this six-man at SummerSlam.

Bully said Knight would have a strong chance to outshine Rollins on the microphone.

If Seth continues to be that whiny Seth in any way, shape, or form, LA Knight will guzzle him on the stick.

Bully then clarified what he meant.

LA Knight will guzzle Seth on the stick as much as the WWE would allow LA Knight to guzzle him on the stick.

LaGreca said he hears from fans who want to see Knight receive a championship opportunity.

That’s probably what I hear from fans right now more than anything else is why aren’t they giving LA Knight an opportunity?

Bully said Knight has a real following, both on social media and in arenas.

LA Knight has a following. People like him that for whatever reason they are into him. I think LA last week they were into him. Last night they were into him.

LaGreca said the live reactions are becoming impossible to ignore.

When I hear crowd reactions like the ones we’ve been hearing and when I have actual fans come up to me and say, “Why aren’t they giving LA Knight a chance?” That’s to me like, “All right, you know what? They got to give LA Knight a shot because so many people want it.”

LaGreca said Knight is now getting some of the biggest reactions on WWE programming.

The biggest response last night, I believe, was for LA Knight. The biggest response last week was LA Knight. He is now getting the biggest responses in arenas and on shows than anybody else.

LaGreca compared the reaction to the way fans rallied behind Daniel Bryan.

We’ve seen this happen before in the WWE where fans are behind a certain talent, but it’s obvious the talent is not reaching the level of success that the fans would like to see them reach. Thus, they start cheering louder. The Daniel Bryan effect.

LaGreca said fans may be reaching that same point with Knight.

If they keep holding LA Knight back, Bully, we have said on this show, I don’t know how many times, boy, this is make or break for LA Knight. This match is make or break for LA Knight. This segment is make or break for LA Knight. And we think we got to the breaking point and the fans just keep getting louder.

LaGreca said Knight could be the fresh spark WWE needs.

If he gets the response at SummerSlam like he’s been getting, I think this is where you got to start listening to the people and it’s like, “All right, it’s now time to pull the trigger on this guy.” Listen, you have two championships, Bully. If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out. But if it works out, oh my god. I mean, this could be huge for the WWE.

LaGreca said Knight may be the spark WWE is looking for.

They need to find that spark that ignites. That spark that may ignite. It could be LA Knight. He could be that spark for the WWE.

Bully said WWE needs to make a real creative commitment to Knight.

Let’s give him another go at it. Let’s see what we really got here. Let’s really get behind him on this one. Let’s really, really write for him. Let’s really, really put him in scenarios to succeed.

Bully said Rollins against Knight is the best current opportunity for Knight to succeed.

Seth wins. LA Knight. Seth Rollins. Best opportunity for LA Knight to succeed.

Asked what he would do with Knight coming out of SummerSlam, Bully said he would have Knight challenge Rollins.

I like the idea of having him challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship.

Bully laid out the scenario for the Raw after SummerSlam.

Seth Rollins goes out there. I’m going to be a fighting champion. I’m the first one who had this championship. I was the workhorse. I made this championship. I’m a revolutionary. I’m a dysentery. Whatever it is, you know, and whoever wants the first shot, you got it. LA Knight’s music.

Bully said the reaction would be massive.

The Monday Night Raw right after SummerSlam, you have Seth Rollins cutting that promo and LA Knight’s music hits, the place would go [expletive] insane.

Bully said he is now on the LA Knight bandwagon.

If they don’t pull the trigger now, it’s almost like now I’m on the LA Knight bandwagon. They have me on the LA Knight bandwagon.

Bully said he and LaGreca have been fair but critical of Knight, but now believe it is time.

You and I have been, I think, fair but very critical of LA Knight on this show. I’m at the point now where it’s like, come on, guys. It’s time to pull the trigger on LA Knight.

Bully said the crowd reaction has not yet been matched by the push.

I hear the crowd response, but I don’t see the push to match a response.

Bully said WWE has given Knight opportunities, but not necessarily the full push.

I know damn well if somebody on creative was on this show right now, they’d be like, “Bubba, you don’t see the push? Come on.” I would tell you, I see the opportunities.

Bully said WWE may have been cautious because things have sometimes gone wrong for Knight at key moments.

I think WWE has been skittish because something always happens with LA Knight out there that makes people go, either he fumbles a line or he trips on a rope or something happens at a very inopportune time where it’s like I think it sets the office or creative back a little bit.

Bully said WWE should move past that and give Knight real storytelling.

I think after last week, after last night, you have to say to yourself, “All right, we’re going to give this guy a shot.” If he slips off a rope, no big deal. We’re going to keep moving forward with him.

Bully said WWE should commit to a three-month story.

Let’s get behind him. Let’s give this three months of storytelling. I think if creative gets behind this guy, the way the crowd has been reacting to him, I think they’ll have something positive on their hands. I think we’ll have the best version of LA Knight we can have.

LaGreca said that regardless of what anyone backstage thinks, fans want to see Knight pushed.

No matter what creative or the office thinks, the people want this to happen.

LaGreca said Knight has been around long enough that there may be reasons he has only reached a certain level, but added that stars sometimes come with challenges.

LA Knight’s been around a long time in this industry. And he’s always gotten just so far. He has to be a common denominator in why he’s just gotten so far also.

LaGreca compared that to CM Punk, saying WWE dealt with Punk because he was a star.

You’re going to tell me CM Punk wasn’t a lot to handle at times, but you dealt with it because the guy’s a star.

LaGreca said fans want Knight in that position.

The fans want to see LA Knight in that position. And the fans, Bully, you’ve seen it and we hear it. The fans have had enough with the same old same old. They want something new.

LaGreca said Knight would feel fresh in the title picture.

I think the answer is LA Knight. LA Knight would be very fresh and very, despite the fact that he’s been around for a while in the WWE, he would be very fresh and very new.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.