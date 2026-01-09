A growing divide has emerged over WWE Unreal, and it’s not coming from casual viewers. While many fans have embraced the behind-the-scenes access the series provides, longtime wrestler Bully Ray believes the project crosses a line wrestling has traditionally refused to step over.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ray argued that pulling the curtain back too far risks damaging wrestling’s ability to emotionally engage its audience. He took particular issue with reports that the upcoming season will spotlight a fabricated injury angle involving Seth Rollins, suggesting that once fans are shown how illusions are constructed, those same illusions can never fully work again. For Ray, wrestling thrives on belief even when fans intellectually know it’s scripted.

Ray also pointed to moments from the show’s first season that, in his view, weakened the fan-performer connection. Revealing internal decisions, such as who management chose to elevate, undermines the idea that crowd reactions genuinely shape a wrestler’s rise. Using Jey Uso as an example, Ray argued that fans want to believe their support matters, even if the reality is more complex. In his eyes, exposing that process turns wrestling from a shared emotional experience into a transparent production, stripping away the mystique that has defined the industry for generations.