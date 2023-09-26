Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics, including something he thinks AEW needs to do more, which is taking a play out of WWE’s playbook.

This idea is catering to newer viewers and not just its hardcore fanbase, which Tony Khan has been criticized for doing.

“AEW needs to cater to newer viewers the way WWE does,” Ray said on “Busted Open” this week. “The WWE, as big as they are right now — if you take a lot at the metrics, they might even be bigger than the Attitude Era. Still, they are reminding you [of their past] and bringing new viewers up-to-speed … new eyes. This is where AEW needs to try and move forward — in bringing new eyes to the product. Otherwise, they’re just bouncing back to their own viewers.”

Ray praised WWE for turning around its product after being stagnant.

“Look at the extent to which they have bounced back — to where their houses are full, their merchandise is off the charts, and everything they’re doing right now is turning to gold,” Ray said of WWE.

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)