While speaking with Sportskeeda, Bully Ray was asked to list his favorite teams ever to wrestle.

“The Rock N’ Roll Express, The Midnight Express, The Road Warriors, The Hardy Boyz. I wish there were more teams to work with The Usos so they could get even better.”

Bully Ray added the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

“The reason why I always say The Road Warriors were the greatest tag team of all time is because they put a**es in seats,” Bully Ray said. “They’re probably the only tag team ever that you could put on the marquee that would sell out the house by themselves.”

