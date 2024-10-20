Bully Ray believes Konosuke Takeshita was the Most Valuable Player in the Triple Threat Match for the AEW International Championship at the recent AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event.

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open After Dark” podcast, Bully Ray praised Konosuke Takeshita’s work in the Triple Threat Match.

Additionally, Ray expressed his desire to see AEW push Brian Cage and Lance Archer in the coming months.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his hope that AEW breathes some life into Brian Cage and Lance Archer: “Don Callis comes out tonight with [Tony] Schiavone in the middle of the ring. He’s with [Lance] Archer and [Brian] Cage. I’m hoping that we breathe some life into Lance Archer, into Brian Cage, into some of these big men. Kyle [Fletcher] was there also. Takeshita was there also. He’s big.”

On how Konosuke Takeshita shined the most in the Triple Threat Match at WrestleDream: “I asked Callis specifically this morning, what is it about Dexter that makes him special, or so stand out? And to me, [Takeshita] was the MVP of the three-way at WrestleDream. And Callis says that people don’t realize just how big Takeshita is, and to do the things that Takeshita does for a man his size. I liked Takeshita on the microphone tonight, talking in Japanese. Good heat from the crowd.”

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Will Ospreay and Ricochet to capture the International Title in the match.