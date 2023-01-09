Bully Ray recently shed some light on the moment that he knew he wanted to be a pro wrestler during an interview with Sportskeeda.

One moment made him realize that becoming a professional wrestler was his destiny and that was on October 17, 1983. A steel cage match between Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka and “Magnificent” Don Muraco.

Muraco was declared the victor by escape when Snuka delivered a series of headbutts that actually knocked Muraco outside the cage door.

“I was in the front row, Madison Square Garden, the night [Snuka] jumped off the top of the steel cage onto the Magnificent Muraco. And that’s when I knew I wanted to do this.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc