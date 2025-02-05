During a recent appearance on “The Club 520 Podcast,” Jey Uso recalled a moment where Jimmy Uso slipped on a top rope dive in their WWE TV debut. He said,

“Hell yeah. I didn’t [slip]. My brother did, but I felt just as bad. When we debuted, when we first showed up on TV, it’s on YouTube. We’re supposed to jump on the top rope and splash. He jumped on the top rope and slipped.”

He continued, “Everybody was like, ‘Hahaha, idiot.’ You can hear the first five rows when they’re talking sh*t. My brother slipped and was real upset about it. We didn’t know. We were just trying to make sure everything was good.”

Three WWE ID matches have been announced for WWN’s ‘Proving Ground’ event this week. The show will take place in Clearwater, Florida on February 10th, and the following matches will be featured:

* Sam Holloway vs. Cappucino Jones

* Jack Cartwheel vs. Bruce Donovan

* Aaron Rourke vs. Marcus Mathers

Bully Ray has come to the defense of Charlotte Flair after she was booed out of the building on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix.

On the latest edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Ray commented on the fans booing Flair, Charlotte’s WrestleMania options, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On fans booing Flair: “If you think Charlotte Flair is being ‘force fed down your throat because of her last name,’ you could not be any more wrong. Sometimes, Charlotte Flair’s last name is actually a hindrance…Listen, every once in a while, Ric does something that we don’t agree with, says something we don’t agree with, gets into an argument with a restaurant manager. It’s on social media, we see it, he actually acknowledges it and apologizes for it. Natural reaction, it rolls down hill. So if Ric did something that we don’t like, who can we take it out on…And it’s not right.

“And this woman has never done anything. And if you really, really, really want to pull back the curtain, all you know it alls who know nothing at all, why are you mad at Charlotte? She’s not the one that comes up with this stuff. They do. Creative does. You want to be mad? Be mad at somebody else. She’s doing what she’s told to do in the world of sports entertainment. You think she’s got creative control? You think she’s got the Hogan clause? Nope.”

On getting Flair more heel heat: “If you gave me the pencil, I would f**king have this woman hated in every continent on the planet. She’d be the ‘Raw’ Champion, the ‘SmackDown’ Champion, and the ‘NXT’ Champion, all at the same time. And I would use Charlotte Flair to build every woman in the territory. I’d put all three straps on her.”

On Flair’s WrestleMania options: “If Rhea beats Charlotte, then Rhea has just beaten Charlotte, two out of three. Now who does Rhea go after? Do they bring back a returning Becky [Lynch]? There’s a little bit more room to play with Rhea beating Charlotte, although there’s still not much. She wins the two out of three, yay, then what do you do?

“We can always get to Rhea and Charlotte again. There don’t have to be championships involved. It just has to be the rubber match.”