WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray Dudley was the latest guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, where the former multi-time tag team champion spoke on a number of topics, including his recollection of the first time him and D-Von met with Vince McMahon shortly after signing with WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

Recalls one of the first meetings he and D-Von had in WWE with Vince McMahon:

[We get] a meeting with Jim Ross. What we didn’t know is that it was with Jim Ross and Vince [McMahon]. There we are in JR’s office, just JR and Vince. We’re talking and going over a bunch of stuff. I remember saying to Vince, ‘Can we talk about the push?’. Because back in those days, you talked about your push. He said ‘Bubba, there is no such thing as the push. However, there is opportunity.’ That was a big learning moment for me right there, as far as how WWE [was going to operate].

Remembers telling McMahon that they are old school heels, but McMahon shooting them down:

Me and D-Von being these heels, I remember saying to him “Vince, I just wanna let you know something. Me and D-Von are old school heels, we don’t sign autographs and we don’t take pictures. He started to chuckle and he put his hand on my knee like my dad would and goes ‘Bubba, not only will you sign autographs but you’ll take pictures also.’ Boom. Light bulb went off, and [we said] ‘Yes sir, we’ll take pictures and sign autographs.

