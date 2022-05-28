For the last year, there has been speculation about The Rock coming back for one more match at WWE WrestleMania where he would wrestle Roman Reigns. Because of The Rock’s Hollywood schedule, it couldn’t happen at WrestleMania 38, but now, the company is looking at WrestleMania 39 next year as a possibility.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray explained how to start the feud.

“Rock comes back, wins the Rumble, gets his shot at ‘Mania. It’s pretty simple. Keep it simple, stupid. Slow and steady wins the race. Win the Rumble, build, build, build to ‘Mania. Yeah, I don’t see any other way.” “And I would love to see the Rumble this year come down to some real heavy-hitters – maybe the last four in the ring [could be] The Rock, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton – some real strong talent where it’s like, ‘Wow, anybody could win this one.’ Any one of these last three or four men could main event WrestleMania against Roman Reigns. If The Rock’s calendar is free for the first quarter of 2023, hopefully the WWE is going to maximize that and milk everything that they can out of The Rock for a huge WrestleMania next year.”

