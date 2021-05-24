Dave LeGreca, Mark Henry, Tommy Dreamer, and Bully Ray spoke on Busted Open: The Masters Class about kayfabe in pro wrestling.

This is where Ray made it clear it wasn’t something he would happily talk about.

“I won’t even say the word,” Bully Ray said. “How about that? In my eyes, I still protect this industry any way I possibly can. I’m willing to pull back the curtain just enough for smarter wrestling fans and when I say smarter wrestling fans, I’m not talking about smart marks. I’m talking about fans who want to look at the industry in a more intellectual way. But to me, as a performer, what we do is sacred, I really don’t want to talk about it. But yeah, I’m all for protecting the wrestling industry to the death. So the conversation for me is uncomfortable because I don’t like to admit that what we’re talking about today doesn’t exist anymore.”

“To me it should still exist,” Bully Ray continued. “Just because Vince McMahon decided to call this entertainment pull the curtain back and since so many people decided to pull the curtain back, doesn’t mean that I have to be on board with it. I still do what I have to do to make sure the business that I grew up on is still protected, to the extent I can protect it, you know how they say, when you go to vote, everybody’s vote mean something everybody’s vote can make a difference while protecting this industry means something to me, and I’m going to use my voice and my vote and choose to protect pro wrestling, as opposed to give it all away.”