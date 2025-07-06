During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Bully Ray critiqued PENTA’s entrance at WWE Night of Champions: Riyadh, where the luchador interfered to assist CM Punk against Seth Rollins’ faction.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On PENTA coming out to save CM Punk: “Here’s CM Punk, and he needs help, and Penta, was standing in the back, and you saw the screen and you were like: my God! CM Punk, adiós mijo, CM Punk needs help! Somebody hit my music so I can go help CM Punk! But I’m gonna high five, and I’m gonna look at the people, and I’m gonna do all this other s**t before I get there…You take me out of the moment!”

On the moment being distracting for him: “What’s right is right, and what’s wrong is wrong. Penta? Out of the moment. The referee holding the table? Out of the moment! I want to be fully immersed in the moment.”

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Superstar Natalya offered high praise for rising NXT talent Blake Monroe, as well as Monroe’s former AEW rival, Toni Storm.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Blake Monroe: “I know I’ve worked with so many women from the ground up before they were ever stars. And I love when I see a passion and determination in them. I love the work that Blake Monroe did in AEW. I think it was fantastic.”

On Toni Storm being one of her favorites: “I’ve said this before, but Toni Storm was one of my favorites. I love watching Toni shine and I love watching Toni do her thing. And I think Blake and Toni’s story … [Blake] has definitely backed it up, and so now seeing her in WWE and seeing this new, this new side of her, of course, it’s an extension of what she’s been doing, but it’s exciting, it’s fresh, it’s fun. Though, at the end of the day, WWE does stand for World Wrestling Entertainment, and at the end of the day, you need to be able to wrestle. Blake knows how to work. She knows how to wrestle.”

In a recent YouTube video, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley ranked the most painful wrestling moves he’s taken during his career. He placed the Chokeslam in the S-Tier, calling it one of the most brutal moves to endure in the ring.

You can check out some highlights from the video below:

On the Chokeslam: “The next move I’m going to talk about has been hit on me many times, not only as a finish, but even something that would stop me and Bubba in a match, and it was the Chokeslam. The Chokeslam can be a very dangerous move, because, think about it, you’re being lifted up by your neck by someone, say, The Undertaker. He lifts you up as high as he possibly can. Remember, the man is seven feet tall already, not to mention, even if you’re getting lifted up by Big Show, who’s even taller than ‘Taker and as high as you are, they hold you up there, and when the time is right, they bring you down.”

On feeling like he defecated himself after a Chokeslam: “I mean, knocking the wind out of you is an understatement. Hell, I’ve even heard of guys crapping on themselves after landing, and that’s no joke. The fortunate part is I’ve never done that. I never crapped myself taking the Chokeslam, but dammit, I felt like I did. So I’m gonna have to say the Chokeslam is definitely in the S-tier, because although it’s probably visually, if you look at it, one of the safest bumps you’ll probably take, but when you’re taking it, it’s brutal.”