One of the longest-running WrestleMania rumors continues to resurface in WWE News, as speculation persists around a first-time singles match between Roman Reigns and Dwayne Johnson. While Reigns is currently positioned to face CM Punk at WrestleMania 42, attention has already shifted toward the following year’s event, which is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia. According to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, the financial backing available in that market could make the long-discussed matchup viable.

Speaking on a recent podcast appearance, Bully Ray suggested that monetary leverage could override previous obstacles. “I just think when there’s that much money on the table, anything is possible,” he said. “I think that the Saudi government is going to basically tell The Rock, fill in the blank and we’ll sign the check, Rock versus Roman.” He added, “There’s not a state in the United States and I don’t believe that there is a country on the planet that can outbid Saudi.”

WWE previously approached the matchup during the lead-up to WrestleMania 40. After Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble, a storyline moment appeared to open the door for Johnson to challenge Reigns instead. However, strong fan response in support of Rhodes shifted creative direction, leading to Rhodes facing Reigns in the main event of night two, while Johnson teamed with Reigns in a tag match the night before against Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

From a business standpoint, international hosting agreements have become central to WWE’s premium live event strategy. If WrestleMania expands further into global markets, high-profile dream matches may increasingly align with destination-based revenue opportunities rather than traditional domestic scheduling patterns.