Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER currently finds himself without a confirmed opponent for WrestleMania, and Bully Ray believes WWE could be positioning him toward a showdown with a Hall of Famer.

GUNTHER’s path to WrestleMania shifted after he failed to qualify for the Elimination Chamber. During the qualifying match, Dragon Lee interfered by attacking GUNTHER, which created chaos that ultimately allowed Je’Von Evans to pin Rey Mysterio for the victory.

Speaking on “Busted Open,” Ray questioned what direction WWE may take next.

“Yesterday, we talked about if GUNTHER did not win the match and did not get into the Chamber, then what’s next for GUNTHER? Dragon Lee attacks GUNTHER. GUNTHER is obviously going to have a problem with what Dragon Lee did to him,” Ray said. “GUNTHER is probably going to take out Dragon Lee, yes? Yesterday, we talked about Rey Mysterio. Is Dragon Lee the way to Rey Mysterio?”

Ray indicated he would prefer to see GUNTHER face Mysterio at WrestleMania rather than revisit a potential program with AJ Styles.

“I’m hoping they get to Rey Mysterio in some way, shape, or form. I do not want to see GUNTHER versus AJ Styles at WrestleMania,” Ray added.

On this week’s “WWE Raw,” GUNTHER criticized Styles and the fans for celebrating him, only to be interrupted by Dragon Lee. The two brawled before security stepped in, and they are now scheduled to face each other next week on Raw. That match could serve as a stepping stone toward a larger WrestleMania program, potentially involving Mysterio.

Whether WWE pivots toward a Hall of Fame clash or keeps the focus on Dragon Lee remains to be seen, but GUNTHER’s road to WrestleMania has clearly taken an unexpected turn.