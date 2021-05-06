WWE Hall of Famer and former IMPACT world champion Bully Ray took to Twitter during last night’s AEW Blood and Guts special to criticize top superstar Kenny Omega, who currently holds the AEW, AAA, and IMPACT championships, and looks to add more for his belt collector gimmick. Ray was not a fan of how Omega’s right hand man, Michael Nakazawa was carrying Omega’s gold, claiming that perception is reality to fans and it is disrespectful to the company.

He writes, “If Im management or owners of Impact Wrestling … I’d be fkn fuming that their World Hvywt. Championship was being carried out by Naka-nobody and not at least over the shoulder of Omega. Perception is reality.”

Ray was a two-time TNA heavyweight champion.