Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics, including how he would handle Jade Cargill if he were WWE.

The WWE Hall of Famer thinks she should be used across all three brands.

“If it was up to me, I would continue to pepper her throughout all three shows until we were absolutely positive on where we wanted her to land and who we wanted her to be in her first major feud with.”

Ray added that he would book Cargill to win the Women’s Royal Rumble match in 2024.

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)