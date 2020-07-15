Bully Ray Talks Infamous Jeff Hardy and Sting TNA Match, Says TNA Made Hardy Apologize When He Returned To The Company

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about the infamous Jeff Hardy and Sting TNA matchup on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio. The former multi-time champion reveals a backstage meeting that occurred when Hardy returned to the company, where he was forced to apologize for ruining the show’s main event. Bully later adds that he spoke up at the meeting and told Hardy that everything else is just noise and he just needs to focus on performing.

I remember when Jeff Hardy had the problem, you know, in the match against Sting,” Bully Ray said. “Remember that debacle in TNA? I remember when Jeff came back to the company and [TNA] made him apologize to the locker room. They put Jeff in front of the whole locker room and he just kind of apologized, like, I’m really sorry, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. Then they said at the end of the meeting, ‘Does anybody have anything to say?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I do.’ I said, ‘Jeff, I really couldn’t care less about all of these things that went on. All I care about is that you can still hit your finish. Now let’s go out there and make some money’. All of this outside stuff is noise; we’re performers. When your music hits, you get in there, you perform, you tear the house down, and then you go home.

