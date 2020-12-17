It was recently reported that Keith Lee, Otis, Dabba-Kato, Omos and RETRIBUTION member Mace were sent back to train at the WWE Performance Center due to an edict made by Vince McMahon to improve.

Bully Ray recently discussed Keith Lee being part of this group during a recent edition of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio.

As the owner of the company and as the boss?” Bully Ray would begin on Busted Open. “If he’s not happy with somebody’s performance? He’s well within his rights to try to get them some help and get them up to working specs. Keith Lee is the one that everybody’s been talking about” Bully Ray would continue. “Keith Lee is the one that has everybody scratching their head as to why. I guess there was no specifics given? As to why he wanted him to get some extra help? Some extra work? Some extra polish?

Ray compared Lee’s current situation to that of Drew McIntyre in the early days of his WWE career.

I thought about this, remember when Drew McIntyre wasn’t getting the job done in Vince’s eyes? What did Vince do with Drew McIntyre? He let him go and said ‘come back when you get more polished and you think you’re ready.’ That’s exactly what Drew did. Vince is not enamoured with Keith Lee, with his work or his promo, whatever. Vince has every option contractually, or right contractually, to sit out Keith Lee and not do anything with Keith Lee.

