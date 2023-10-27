Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics including the tension between Raw GM Adam Pearce and SmackDown’s Nick Aldis on WWE television.

WWE has been doing a storyline where the two have been trying to one-up each other.

“I think the only thing I tweeted about on Monday night was the dynamic and the tension between Nick and Adam Peace,” Bully Ray said. “Knowing that they both have pasts in the ring and they probably can still lace them up tight, both former NWA World Heavyweight Champions.” “Hey, there’s no reason why we couldn’t see Nick and Adam heading up a Survivor Series team apiece or going at it one-on-one,” Bully Ray said. “So, I’m intrigued with the rivalry that Nick and Adam are bringing to the respective brands.”

