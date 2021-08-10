During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio show host and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about the downfall of NXT, and how he believes Chairman Vince McMahon is pulling the same maneuvers on the yellow-and-black brand that he did on the ECW revival, which was an attempt to kill it. Hear his thoughts below.

Believes McMahon brought ECW back to WWE just so he could officially kill it:

There are many of us who believe that Vince McMahon brought ECW back for one reason: to kill it. He was going to get as much blood out of that stone as possible and then he was going to kill it because he could not stand to hear those letters E-C-W anymore. And guess what? It was his to kill.

How he did the same thing to NXT:

Vince owns NXT. Hunter doesn’t own NXT, Shawn Michales doesn’t own NXT, Vince McMahon owns NXT. And I will do whatever I want to do with it, thus what’s going on lately. I do not think Vince is doing backflips over the fact that NXT ‘lost’ to AEW on Wednesday nights. That is a perception thing and if there is one thing that I learned from Vince McMahon one-on-one, is that perception is reality, Bubba. Nobody gives a damn about the truth in wrestling, it’s all about the perception. NXT almost became an ECW for Vince, another thorn in his side. Do you really think that Vince McMahon wants NXT to be a better product or a more liked product than RAW or Smackdown?

